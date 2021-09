The Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Breeders’ sale at Blessington Mart on Tuesday (September, 7), saw prices reach an impressive high of €385/head for hogget ewes.

This year’s annual Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Breeders’ show and sale was the biggest held at the mart in a number of years, with customers coming from all parts of Ireland.

Prices for the stronger ewe lambs ranged from €150/head up to €260/head and for the smaller ewe lambs, these traded from €90/head up to a high of €150/head.

Ewe lambs witnessed a 100% clearance on the day.

Prize-winning ewe lambs:

First prize: Thomas Jones, who sold his ewe lambs for €215/head;

Second prize: Mark Fenton, who sold his ewe lambs for €260/head;

Third prize: David Corrigan, who sold his ewe lambs for €200/head.

First-prize winning ewe lambs bred by Thomas Jones that sold for €215/head. Source Blessington Mart

Moving on to the hogget ewes, once again a very strong trade was seen, with prices ranging from €145/head to €385/head.

Prize-winning hogget ewes:

First prize: James O’Neil, who sold his hogget ewes for €380/head;

Second prize: Patrick McEvoy, who sold his hogget ewes for €300/head;

Third prize: Liam Hopkins, who sold his hogget ewes for €385/head.

First-prize winning hoggets bred by James O’Neil that sold for €380/head. Source: Blessington Mart

Lastly, the three and four-year-old ewes sold from €145/head up to €220/head.

Prize-winning three and four-year-old ewes:

First prize: Christy Miley, who sold his ewes for €210/head;

Second prize: William Heffernan, who sold his ewes for €220/head;

Third prize: Dermot Corrigan, who sold his ewes for €180/head.

First-prize winning three and four-year-old ewes bred by Christy Miley that sold for €210/head. Source: Blessington Mart

