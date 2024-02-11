Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, has marked International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which falls today (Sunday, February 11).

Minister Heydon, who is responsible for research and development in the department, has drawn attention to the role of women and girls working in science and research concerning agriculture.

He called for a “diverse range of research talent” to contribute to Ireland becoming a world leader in sustainable food systems.

The theme of this International Day of Women and Girls in Science – the ninth annual such day – is ‘Women in Science Leadership: A new Era for Sustainability’.

Minister Heydon commented: “My department endeavours to provide full and equal access and participation to female scientists under its research funding programme which itself has a strong focus on sustainability.”

Under the department Thematic Research Call 2023, just over €24 million was awarded to 20 research projects across the agri-food, forestry and bioeconomy sectors, with a number of projects led by female scientists.

One project, worth just over €1 million, was awarded to a research consortium led by Prof. Olivia McAuliffe, a principal research officer at Teagasc.

That project aims to develop nutritious, safe, and sustainable protein-based foods through the application of fermentation technologies to Irish grown crops including cereals, legumes and tubers.

Prof. McAuliffe commented: “We know that there is a long-standing under-representation of women in science so this International Day is critically important in helping to address this and to inspire women and girls to consider pursuing a career in science.

“I hope the fact that seven of the ten Principal Investigators in our research consortium are women will demonstrate that there are huge opportunities for women to participate in and lead major scientific research projects,” Prof. McAuliffe added.

Minister Heydon commented: “If we are to deliver on the ambition to have a globally sustainable food system it requires harnessing the extensive range of talents available from a diverse pool of researchers.

“I believe the leadership of Prof McAuliffe and others will act to inspire and encourage all young women to consider a career in scientific research,” he added.