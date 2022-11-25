Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon believes the Irish potato industry can look forward to a sustainable future.

This development will be driven by an indigenous seed potato sector.

Heydon made these comments while speaking at this 2022 National Potato Conference this week (Tuesday, November 22).

“The potato sector is generating revenues of €117 million at farm level on an annual basis. This is helping to maintain rural communities throughout Ireland,” Minister Heydon explained.

“Our seed potato sector is a tremendously valuable national asset. It is unique in Europe, given the exemplary health status of the seed potatoes it produces.

“All of this will be made possible Seed Certification Service provided by my department and the Tops Potato Centre in Donegal. The government has specifically invested €3 million into the Irish seed potato industry in the wake of Brexit.”

Challenges for potato industry

Heydon acknowledged the hike in storage charges now confronting potato producers and packers.

He confirmed that the sector can avail of the government’s Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

“Payments will be back-dated until the beginning of September and will be extended to the end of February,” he stated.

The minister paid tribute the Irish Potato Federation and the organisation’s hosting of the recent World Potato Congress earlier this year. He also highlighted the success of Ireland’s National Potato Day, which was held on October 7.

“The potato remains Ireland’s favourite vegetable,” he said. “The future of the industry will be centred on the application of science and research.

“The potato is now recognised as one of the most sustainable food sources that can be produced around the world.

“Ireland will continue to be part of this story. We live on an island which has so many unique advantages when it comes to producing food. The Irish government will always act to maximise all of this tremendous potential.”

Heydon said he was conscious of the impact that the continuing war in Ukraine is having on energy supplies and the subsequent effect this is having on the likes of fertiliser supplies.

“Ireland will never be politically neutral, where the conflict in Ukraine is concerned. We are now hearing of farmers in Ukraine losing their lives due to landmines going off on land retaken from Russian forces over recent weeks,” Heydon said.

“These atrocities on the part of Russia must be called out for what they are.”