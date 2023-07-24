Liam Herlihy has been reappointed as chairperson of the Teagasc Authority for a second five-year term, by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

His appointment is for the five-year term effective from September 17, 2023. Herlihy is a farmer from Co. Waterford. He is also the chair of FBD since May 2017.

Previously, he was chair of Glanbia Plc., for over seven years, and served as a director of both the Irish Dairy Board (now Ornua) and the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

Liam Herlihy completed the Institute of Directors Development Programme and holds a certificate of merit in Corporate Governance from University College Dublin (UCD).

Teagasc Authority

Prof. Thia Hennessy, Dean of Cork University Business School (CUBS) at University College Cork (UCC) has also been reappointed for a second five-year term to the Teagasc Authority by Minister McConalogue.

Advertisement

Prof. Hennessy has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in economics and finance from the National University of Ireland (NUI) Maynooth, a Master’s in business studies from the Smurfit Business School at UCD, a PhD from the University of Reading in the UK and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Agri-business Programme.

She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Irish Management Institute, Cork Chamber and a former director of Animal Health Ireland. Prof. Thia Hennessy, Head of Cork University Business School. Image: Donal O’ Leary

Prof. Hennessy is also professor and chair of Agri-Food Economics in UCC.

The 11-member authority is appointed by the minister and has representatives from farming organisations, the food industry, universities, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Teagasc staff.