A production sale of Hereford cattle from the Ballyraggan Herd is set to take place this Saturday, July 29, at Cillin Hill mart in Kilkenny.

The herd is owned by the Thompson family from Co. Carlow and James senior, Hazel and their son James junior jointly manage the herd.

The herd was established in 1938 and over the past the last 85 years, the herd has continued to develop and improve the quality of the Hereford cattle it produces.

In the production sale this Saturday, the Thompsons are offering a range of pedigree registered Hereford females on the day and one young pedigree Registered Hereford bull.

There are a mix of cows with calves at foot, heifers in calf and maiden heifers included in the 39 lots catalogued for the sale.

A statement from the herd owners ahead of the sale outlined: “This production sale is the perfect opportunity for existing breeders to purchase the perfect addition to their herd or indeed for new breeders starting their foundation herd.

“With the variety of top-quality stock for the sale – there will something for everyone on offer on Saturday.

The only bull in the sale is Ballyraggan Woodford 1060TH. Born in May 2021, Woodford 1060TH is sired by Rathnollag Lucky 790 and bred from a Kye Hulk 706.

He has five stars for the terminal index, carcass weights, and carcase conformation and a DBI index of €150. The only bull in the sale is Ballyraggan Woodford 1060TH

The sale will get underway at 1:00p.m. and will be auctioneered by the the Irish Hereford Breed Society’s auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney.

All cattle will be available for viewing ahead of the sale in the mart from 10:00a.m on the morning of the sale.

The sale catalogue is available for potential buyers to view on the Irish Hereford Breed Society’s’ website.