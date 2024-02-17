Wexford Farmers’ Co-Operative (Enniscorthy Mart) hosted a show and sale of fat stock cattle on Tuesday, February 13, with over 550 head of livestock on offer.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, assistant manager and auctioneer at Enniscorthy Mart, Fionn Sherlock said there was “an exceptional show of cattle with over 170 cull cows on offer also”.

He described the showing of cattle as “the best-quality yard of cattle that has been present in the mart in the last 10 years”.

Cull cows were a very strong trade on the day selling for as high as €2,210. The champion bullock of the show was a Limousin owned by David Grandy from Gorey, Co. Wexford who also won overall champion on the day.

The bullock weighed 780kg and went on to sell for €2,550 or €3.27/kg.

The champion heifer was sold by Hugh Cash from Blackwater, Co. Wexford. The 800kg Charolais heifer sold for €2,610 or €3.26/kg.

“This very strong trade on the day was down to a very large number of feedlot and factory buyers active both ringside and online while farmers were very active for forward store cattle for feeding on as well as light stores for summer grazing,” the auctioneer commented.

The champion and second-prize cows in the pre-sale show were owned by Richard Steadman from Arklow, Co. Wicklow. The champion was a Limousin cow that weighed 880kg and sold for €2,210 or €2.51/kg. In second was also a Limousin cow that weighed 815kg and sold for €2,010 or €2.47/kg.

Patrick and John Murphy from Kiltealy, Co. Wexford sold the third-prize cow that was again a Limousin and weighed 785kg and sold for €1,780 or €2.27/kg.

The champion bull was sold by Brian and Diana Berney from Wellingtonbridge, Co. Wexford,

The Belgian Blue bull weighed 880kg and sold for €2,580 or €2.93/kg.

Noel Cullen from Blackwater, Co. Wexford) sold the best pair of bullocks. These two Limousin bullocks had an average weight of 530kg and sold for €1,730 each or €3.26/kg.

John Fitzpatrick from Kilternan, Co. Dublin sold the best pair of heifers. His two Limousin and Charolais heifers weighed 530kg and sold for €1,590 each or €3.00/kg.