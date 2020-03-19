Haystack: Growing number of livestock to choose from on FREE online platform

As the agriculture sector gets to grips with the Covid-19 outbreak, and farmers adjust to new restrictions in place at marts across the country, the unfortunate reality is that many farmers may have to trade livestock via direct farm-to-farm movements in the near future.

The timing of the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t be worse for the mart trade – a time when calf sales are operating at full capacity, not to mention the onset of grass growth – generally a time of year when mart entries soar and thousands of cattle change hands in local marts.

While this might not be the most traditional – or even the most convenient way to sell or buy livestock – it may be the only option available to farmers in the coming weeks.

In light of this sudden and unprecedented event, earlier this week, AgriLand teamed up with Haystack.ie, to offer an online platform, so that livestock farmers can advertise animals for sale – completely free of charge.

Since then, there has been a huge response to this initiative and many farmers have been availing of this service, resulting in a fast-growing number of calves, cows, heifers, steers and bulls that are available to buy on the platform.

A brief selection of what’s on offer on Haystack.ie can be viewed in the gallery (below).

How to sell livestock on Haystack.ie

Haystack.ie is an easy-to-navigate, no nonsense website, that puts sellers in touch with potential buyers at the click of the button.

So, what’s the process?

Firstly, new customers must create an account – free of charge – on the Haystack website; existing users can just login using their email and password. Then, follow the simple steps to placing an advert – it’s as easy as that.

Providing as much information as possible – such as genetic background, price, location, good-quality images etc – improves your chances of making a sale.

If taking photos of livestock with a phone, it is advised to take shots in portrait mode (hold phone sideways); providing numerous sharp photos from different angles is also advised.

The Haystack.ie platform will allow farmers with livestock for sale to place adverts starting with immediate effect until further notice.

So, to place your free livestock advertisement, just click here

Play your part

To overcome this pandemic, every person – no matter what age, gender or profession – has an important role to play in limiting the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Farmers, and indeed all people, are advised to follow the guidelines issued by both the Government and the Health Service Executive (HSE).