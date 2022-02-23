The carbon footprint of a pint is set to become smaller as Guinness embarks on a farm-based programme in Ireland to reduce emissions associated with the production of barley, a key ingredient in a pint of the ‘black stuff’.

More than 130,000t of Irish barley are used in the production of Guinness each year.

Ireland has been selected as the location for this three-year barley pilot, parent company Diageo announced today (Wednesday, February 23), describing it as “one of the most ambitious regenerative agriculture projects to take place in Ireland”.

What is regenerative agriculture?

Regenerative agriculture is an approach to farming that works in harmony with the natural environment to put back more than it takes out.

Involving at least 40 Irish farms initially in 2022 – across spring and winter barley sowing – a number of carbon-reducing barley production opportunities will be highlighted.

Key outcomes of this, according to the company, are expected to include:

Improvements in soil health and its carbon sequestration potential;

Enhanced biodiversity;

Reduction in synthetic fertiliser use;

Enhanced water quality;

Improved farmer livelihoods.

Walter Furlong Junior, one of the farmers involved in the pilot said the great thing about regenerative agriculture is the simplicity of the approach.

“It’s not a complicated process – it works in harmony with nature while providing a commercial benefit for farmers.

“We already use regenerative agricultural practices and have seen a marked improvement in the quality of the soil on our farm. It is a highly effective approach that leads to much better outcomes”.

It is anticipated that more farmers will take part as the pilot develops.

Guinness project partners

A network of partners has been assembled to shape the design of this pilot, including technical partners and local Irish agronomists.

Guinness will work in collaboration with Irish farmers and suppliers including, Boortmalt, Glanbia and Comex McKinnon, to understand the most effective regenerative practices, adapted to the specific needs of Irish barley production.

This is the first programme of its kind to be implemented by Diageo, the parent company of Guinness, and it will inform other potential projects in Ireland and other countries.

The company said it will also share the the results from the pilot programme so that other farms can learn and adopt practices that have demonstrated the highest potential impact from an environmental and farm profitability standpoint.

Commenting on the programme, Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said it shows the importance of sectors working together to reduce emissions.

“It is welcome that one of Ireland’s most iconic brands is taking a strong leadership position on farming and the environment, as we all work towards reducing carbon emissions and meeting our ambitious but necessary climate change targets,” he said.

He said delivering on the three pillars of sustainability – environmental, social and economic – is a key priority and is core to the Food Vision 2030 strategy he is implementing.

President, Diageo Europe, John Kennedy, said:

“Like the Irish farming community, we are ‘all in’ for the long haul – for our people, products, partners and planet. At St. James’s Gate, we are only 263 years into our 9,000 year lease and we will never settle in pursuit of a more sustainable future.”

This programme forms part of Diageo’s wider 10-year sustainability action plan, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, and the company’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its direct operations and a 50% reduction in scope 3 emissions by 2030.