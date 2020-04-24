Guidance published on tighter rules for infant formula marketing

New guidance has been published for the infant formula industry regarding compliance with stricter food laws governing commercial communications to health professionals in relation to infant formula products in Ireland.

The guidance document has been developed by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) and the specialised nutrition member companies of Dairy Industry Ireland (DII).

The FSAI has also developed an assessment tool which allows industry members to assess their compliance with current food law in this area.

A new EU food law came into effect on February 22, 2020, which further restricts advertising and marketing of infant formula, defined as formula products suitable for infants aged 0-12 months.

All written, electronic and verbal communication to consumers and health professionals on infant formula must comply with the new laws.

The rules have been tightened in the interest of promoting and protecting breastfeeding, according to the FSAI.

Advertisement

The restrictions involve discontinuing the use of most nutrition and health claims on infant formula. The impact will be notable in that product labels will be clearer, the authority says.

Statements claiming benefits related to individual nutrients are also not allowed. For example, infant formula composition cannot be linked to breast milk, immune or gut health benefits, in either the presentation, labelling or advertising.

However, if there is some new scientific development, this science can be communicated to health professionals, the FSAI notes.

The new rules also extend restrictions on the use of claims and pictures of infants in the advertising and marketing of infant formula that aim to help manage feeding problems like reflux.

In the past, the legislation was less strict for this type of product. Claims and pictures of infants cannot be used now in advertising and marketing most infant formula products to consumers and health professionals, so the restrictions are tighter than before, the authority stresses.