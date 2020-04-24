Herdwatch online tutorials to assist farmers with paperwork

Herdwatch will begin running online tutorials to assist farmers in keeping on top of their paperwork during the Covid-19 outbreak.

These webinars (online seminars) can be watched from a phone, tablet or computer. After farmers register for the tutorials, they can watch a Herdwatch app team member provide advice on simplifying their farm paperwork using the app.

The webinar will cover areas such as simplifying calf registrations and movements; breeding management; group dosing of animals; and other topics.

The main objective of the tutorials is to get farmers familiar with the app. Herdwatch says that some 12,000 users of the app save an average of three hours per week on paperwork.

The first webinar is this coming Monday, April 27, at 7:30pm. The focus for this tutorial will be on calf registration and animal movement recording using the app.

To register for the free webinar, click here.

Mervyn Harvey, from Herdwatch, said: “Last year, we attended 14 agriculture shows and ran 12 customer workshops around the country to meet and help farmers. With few shows likely to go ahead this year, this is a great way to continue connecting with farmers and helping them through this difficult time.

“The webinars are very easy to register for and access. If you are not free at that time, you can still register and we will send you a link to watch the video at a time that suits you,” Harvey explained.

To get a one-month free trial with the Herdwatch app, click here. For more information, visit www.herdwatch.ie, or phone: 0505 34400.