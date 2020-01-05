Grazing pastures this time of the year runs the risk of liver fluke

In order to reduce costs, and if conditions permit, some farmers may allow their ewes to graze out pastures for the next few weeks.

The majority of these farmers – who allow their ewes to graze pastures going into January 2020 – will aim to lamb down their flock around springtime (mid-season lambing ewes).

However, grazing paddocks for the next few weeks will have a negative effect on grass growth in spring.

According to Teagasc, 80% of paddocks should be closed off by now. Furthermore, paddocks that have already been closed off should not be re-grazed.

Moreover, it is important not to graze covers below 4cm at this time of the year.

Each week that ground is grazed this time of the year, it will reduce grass availability next April by 150kg DM/ha, according to Teagasc.

Risk

The risk farmers take when grazing sheep this late in the year is encountering animal health problems such as liver fluke.

This parasite is widely found on wet and heavy pastures – especially at this time of the year.

Therefore, it is important that the correct product is used to kill immature fluke that may reside in the ewe.

There are three main types of live fluke infection which occur in sheep, which are: acute infection; sub-acute infection; and chronic infection.

Furthermore, sub-acute infection, which can be seen from now on, can cause: rapid weight loss; anemia; and sheep with this type of infection will have a fecal egg count of <100.

According to Teagasc, the dosing product used – to kill this parasite – needs to contain an active ingredient effective at treating immature fluke.

Moreover, products containing triclabendazole are the only ones capable of killing all three stages of liver fluke. However, there have been indications that this parasite has built up resistance to this product.

Therefore, it is critical that the correct product is used in order to treat against this parasite.