New year, new career: Check out the latest agri jobs on offer

Following the dawning of a new year this week, now might be the perfect opportunity for people to consider a new career in the Irish agricultural sector, with a number of enticing roles on offer in the industry, north and south.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates in the sector, with vacancies including a: general manager; head of livestock production sciences; head of grassland and plant sciences; scientific officer; and account manager, among others.

General manager

Corcaghan Co-Operative Agricultural and Dairy Society Ltd has an opportunity for a leader with enthusiasm and flair to become general manager (designate) and to take over the full management role in September 2020.

The successful candidate will continue to grow this well-established, successful and progressive co-op, based at Corcaghan, Co. Monaghan, together with its livestock mart and stores in Ballybay.

The position’s responsibilities include: overseeing the day-to-day management of the co-op; management of head-office staff in Corcaghan, together with the staff in Ballybay in conjunction with the office manager; and overall management of the accounting, payroll system, book-keeping and control functions, among other duties. Click here for more information

Head of livestock production sciences

Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking an enthusiastic, internationally recognised scientist in the area of livestock production sciences to lead a dynamic and exciting programme of research, based at AFBI Hillsborough’s highly instrumented farm.

Advertisement

The successful individual will take forward a diverse programme of research to address the key challenges of increasing livestock productivity whilst reducing its environmental impact and maximising animal health and welfare.

The research programme spans all the main farmed livestock species and will use a multi disciplinary approach working across AFBI and other collaborators.

The individual will be an excellent communicator to ensure the impact of the programme is realised locally, nationally and internationally. Click here for more information

Head of grassland and plant sciences

AFBI is seeking an enthusiastic, internationally recognised scientist in the sector of grassland and plant sciences to lead a dynamic and exciting programme of research spanning the areas of plant health, grass breeding, seed testing, entomology, arable and horticulture production.

The role oversees work based at AFBI Newforge, Crossnacreevy and Loughgall.

The successful individual will take forward a diverse programme of research to address key challenges of climate change and plant productivity and breeding as well as a statutory programme of work delivering for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and other governmental departments with regard to plant health and seed testing. Click here for more information