EGM called by ‘stood down’ Beef Plan National Committee [updated]

Several members of what was the Beef Plan Movement’s National Committee (a committee reportedly stood down by the association’s co-chairs yesterday – Saturday, January 4) have called for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) – apparently to be held later this month.

AgriLand was informed that, at a meeting in Portlaoise last night, Saturday, January 4, several members of the “stood down” National Committee also held a motion of no confidence in its current joint chairmen, Eamon Corley and Hugh Doyle.

This development came just hours after the movement’s joint chairmen issued a public statement instructing that all of the organisation’s committees and spokespersons be “stood down” – due to an internal dispute.

However, the previously planned meeting went ahead in the midlands last night, where members present from the “stood down” National Committee supported a move to defer Beef Plan’s pending county elections until all matters related to the current impasse have been addressed.

In-house communication issues linked to the organisation’s 2020 election process – particularly in counties Galway and Tipperary – also came to the fore just last week.

In a statement several members of the “stood down” National Committee said: “Following a vote of no confidence in the sitting national chairmen of Beef Plan Movement, a decision to call a national EGM has taken place.

The EGM will take place on Sunday, January 26, at 2:00pm in Portlaoise – venue to be confirmed.

“The rules of governance allow the National Committee to call an EGM and we are availing of that option,” the statement outlined.

‘Deeply regrettable’

These members of the “stood down” National Committee committee described yesterday’s statement from the joint chairmen – which warned of “certain matters requiring investigation and possibly disciplinary action” – as “deeply regrettable”.

“The National Committee considers it to be deeply regrettable that it has come to our attention through social and national media that there are allegations of a serious nature being levelled towards the committee.

None of the [members of the] National Committee have been furnished with any details of these allegations.

“The interest of the National Committee is solely to represent its members and improve the plight of beef farmers. It is not our preference to engage in a public war of words and would expect any concerns to be addressed internally.

“The National Committee sees this as an unwelcome and unnecessary distraction that expends energy better served representing our members,” the statement concluded.

