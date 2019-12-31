Internal dispute emerges over Beef Plan 2020 elections

Beef Plan Movement is on the cusp of what’s being described as “a civil war” as internal communications over the farm organisation’s 2020 elections have broken down.

It is understood that the election issues are particularly pertinent in counties Galway and Tipperary.

In recent weeks ‘Beef Plan’ – a farm organisation that formed in late 2018 in specific response to the floundering state of the Irish beef sector and which amassed a claimed following of 20,000 members at the peak of its influence during last summer’s beef blockades – has drawn up an official ‘Rules of Governance’ document aimed at progressing the entity.

Consequently, the movement has also been in the process of framing regulations for its county AGMs – most of which are due to take place next month – and at which members will be asked to elect a committee to represent members in each county.

However, in-house disagreements have arisen over the coordination of the election process, with differing views being aired at the latest Beef Plan Movement directors’ meeting organised to agree guidelines for the 2020 elections.

The current directors of Beef Plan Movement are: Hugh Doyle (joint chair); Kevin O’Brien (Galway chair); Enda Fingleton (Laois chair and south-east regional chair); and Alan O’Brien (Kilkenny chair and south-east regional vice chair). Eamon Corley (joint chair and Meath chair) stepped down from his director’s role in August 2019.

AgriLand understands that the movement’s directors are now at a stalemate on progressing the organisation’s election guidelines, with claims by some that “unapproved” guidelines were recently circulated on Galway Beef Plan WhatsApp pages – the main messaging service used by Beef Plan to communicate with its members.

The supplementary guidelines in question – seen by this publication and understood to have been approved by 14 counties – outline 25 points covering: where and when AGMs and elections will be held; who can vote; who can contest for a position; the counting of votes; and returning officer details.

However, it is understood that these guidelines have since been removed from WhatsApp pages with subsequent restrictions being placed on county messaging platforms.

Amidst the guidelines debacle, it is also understood that Galway vice chairman and western regional chairman Eoin Donnelly was removed from the Galway WhatsApp platforms.

Last night, Monday, December 30, Beef Plan’s joint chairmen Hugh Doyle and Eamon Corley sent a message to members stating that an “internal investigation” into the matter is now underway.

Message to members

The message stated the following:

Advertisement

“Dear members…As you may be aware county committee AGMs will take place in January. The official Beef Plan Rules of Governance document has been distributed to county committees.

“We are aware that a few issues have arisen in the document and we are currently reviewing these issues and hope to have them amended shortly.

“We will shortly be issuing a direction in which all county AGMs should be conducted.

Unfortunately, we are aware of very serious disciplinary instances that have occurred in recent weeks where some members of the national committee, and other members, have allegedly set up a WhatsApp page, or other pages, which have not been approved by either chairman of Beef Plan, to possibly benefit their own election prospects.

“They have also allegedly distributed alternative amendments which they are directing to be used in the upcoming AGMs.

“As a result of this we are restricting all county WhatsApp pages until after all AGMs have taken place to avoid confusion and to ensure all AGMs take place in accordance with the rules and governance of Beef Plan.

An internal investigation will now take place to examine these allegations and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against anyone involved.

“We will be updating members regularly and would like to thank you for your continued support,” states the message.

The next Galway committee meeting is scheduled for this Friday, January 3, with the election for Co. Galway currently due to take place on Wednesday, January 8.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Monaghan Beef Plan successfully held its county election last night.