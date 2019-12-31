New IFA Livestock Committee chair to be elected next week

The next chairperson of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Livestock Committee will be elected next week at the committee’s first meeting of 2020 on Tuesday, January 7.

The outgoing livestock chairman is Angus Woods from Co. Wicklow.

The beef, sheep and tillage farmer ran in the organisation’s presidential race before Christmas but lost out on the position of IFA president to Co. Tipperary pig farmer, Tim Cullinan.

AgriLand understands there are two candidates contesting for the position of livestock chairperson.

They are: Tim Harty from Co. Tipperary and the current vice chairman of the livestock committee, Brendan Golden from Co. Mayo.

According to the IFA’s website, the livestock chairman represents Irish livestock farmers on the Meat and Livestock Board of Bord Bia.

The sucessful candidate will take office as chairman following the organisations AGM in late January.

In other IFA news, AgriLand understands that the findings of a report carried out on the beef sector – by leading economist Jim Power on behalf of the IFA – will be made public next week.

Beef Market Taskforce

Meanwhile, also taking place next week, the Beef Market Taskforce’s second meeting will commence on Thursday, January 9.

Representatives from three of the major Irish retailers are expected to be in attendance at the meeting.

To date, Tesco, Aldi and Musgrave’s have all confirmed they would be in attendance while Dunnes Stores has not yet indicated a willingness to attend.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further updates.