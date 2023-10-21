Grass growth rates on farms have taken a hammering this past week as heavy rain swept across the country, ending the grazing season for many.

At this time of year, grass growth rates are not as important as getting areas grazed and set up for spring.

But further heavy rain over the last few days has forced many to abandon grazing for the year and cows have had to be housed.

Grass growth

The latest figures from PastureBase Ireland show current growth rates of 31kg of dry matter (DM)/ha for Leinster, 30kg of DM/ha for Munster, 34kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 26kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

Heavy rain and cooler temperatures over the last few days will likely result in reduced growth rates over the coming days.

The predicted growth rates for the coming days are 21kg of DM/ha for Leinster, 19kg of DM/ha for Munster, 19kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 18kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

But for many, growth rates are irrelevant at this stage with cows now housed for the winter months as ground conditions are not suitable for grazing.

Grazing

Grazing on many farms has now come to an end, with further rain during the week making land in some areas ungrazable.

At this stage of the year it is unlikely that many of these farms will be able to get back to grass this year and paddocks will have to be dealt with in the spring.

In some cases you might be able to get back out to graze out paddocks, but this should only be done if land is fit to carry cows.

With cows now fully housed on many farms, the focus now needs to be on maintaining hygiene standards in the cubicle shed and milking parlour.

The last few weeks of lactation are a vital time and a slip-up now could result in spikes in somatic cell counts (SCC) or mastitis cases, both of which should be avoided were possible this close to drying-off.

Ensure that cubicles are kept clean and lime is spread on them twice daily, scrapers should be running regularly to ensure that slurry does not build up.

Milking routine should also be a focus at this time of the year, udders should be clean and dry when clusters are being attached.

You should also ensure that teat disinfectant is being applied correctly and at the right level.