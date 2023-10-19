Ahead of drying-off taking place on farms you should be booking or planning in your final milk recording for the year.

Completing a milk recording of your herd in the coming weeks is vital to ensure that you have up-to-date records on your cows ahead of drying-off.

These records are vital for tracking cell counts in cows and determining which cows will require antibiotics at drying-off.

Challenging weather conditions will have forced many farmers to house cows, while some have gotten back out to grass – some have not.

Although there is always going to be a certain amount of milk produced from the cubicle shed, it can put pressure on cell counts.

Milk recording

You should arrange a milk recording for your herd at the latest 45 days out from drying out to

help identify cows that may have somatic cell count (SCC) issues.

During the year, at least four milking recordings should be completed, which means you have a good amount of data on all your cows.

Not only does this allow you to select cows with SCC issues, but also, and more importantly, it helps to identify cows that are suitable for sealer only.

The cows that are deemed suitable will vary from farm to farm, with a number of factors having an impact on the cows that are selected.

Firstly they need to have a low SCC during the lactation, they should not have had mastitis during the lactation and have no warts or other defects on their teat/udders.

You also need to consider your drying-off routine and the environment that the cows will be spending the dry period in.

If you records should poor drying-off success such as a spike in mastitis cases shortly after calving, improvements likely need to be made.

They could be simple management practices changes or ensuring that the cubicle shed is disinfected when not being used.

Drying-off

When it comes to drying-off, having high hygiene standards is vital, selecting the right cows is important, but if the process is wrong, the results are unlikely to be good.

Getting the right cows is only a small part of getting selective dry cow therapy (SDCT) right, with management of the cows also being vital.

During drying-off and then during the dry period, when infection pressure is high is when failings will be exposed.