The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, wants to increase the “range of investments relating to bio-security” that will be available in the next tranche of Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

There are seven schemes under TAMS II and grant aid is currently available for the poultry sector under the TAMS II Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme (PPIS).

The PPIS provides financial aid to farmers to help them upgrade equipment in order to comply with animal welfare standards and is open for applications until December,16.

Under PPIS farmers who generate a minimum of 20 production units can also apply for grant aid to develop “disease reduction facilities for existing poultry houses”.

Nigel Sweetnam, chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association poultry committee, has previously stressed that it is vital that poultry farmers are able to access the right level of financial support under TAMS.

Following the confirmation of avian flu in Co. Monaghan on Sunday (November,13) it is understood that some poultry farmers want to be able to access TAMS in order to install preventive netting on their premises to prevent access by wild birds to commercial sites.

TAMS grants for bio security measures

Under the PPIS grant aid is also available to farmers for other bio-security measures such as medicine dispenser units and feed system upgrades for medication reduction and energy efficiency.

According to DAFM the minister is currently seeking European Commission approval to increase the “range of investments” that will be listed in the upcoming TAMS 3.

Any changes to the support for capital investments in European Union member states are classed as amendments which must be approved by the EC.

The Department said in a statement to Agriland :

“Continually reviewing, improving and practicing high standards of biosecurity on poultry farms is critical to the Irish poultry industry’s defence against avian influenza.”

DAFM also added that it has made biosecurity risk assessments by vets available to commercial broiler and layer farmers “at no cost to the farmers”.

The department said that this “assessment produces a score of the farm’s external, internal and overall biosecurity level” and a set of recommendations to work on, which could increase the farm’s protection against disease threats.

DAFM said it encourages all poultry farmers “to avail of this biosecurity assessment on an ongoing annual basis” to ensure that their biosecurity score is improving year on year and to work with vets and advisors on any biosecurity recommendations provided.

The biosecurity assessment is available through Animal Health Ireland and is free of charge to broiler and layer poultry farmers according to the department.