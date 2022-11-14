In the space of a week, the mood at Kilkenny Mart has taken a swift turn.

Last week, the word ‘disappointing’ was used to used to describe the trade.

However, the mart’s sheep sale today (Monday, November 14) was much more positive according to the mart’s auctioneer, George Candler, who said “lamb producers [were] able to afford a smile”.

Prices last week struggled to break €140/head, whereas this week, prices breached €160/head for heavy lambs. Lambs across the board were said to be up €8/head on average.

Speaking after today’s sale, George said: “Customers for sheep were very scarce last week, but this week we did not have enough sheep to fill the requirements of many potential buyers.

“This all resulted in a lift in prices compared to last week by €8-10/head, with the real quality lamb increased by as much as €12/head.

“The lamb producer could afford a smile today after many months of disappointing returns for their product.”

Today’s sale at Kilkenny Mart saw 550 head on offer. Lamb prices topped €164/head and broke €160/head more than once for heavy butcher-type lambs.

George said that butcher-type lambs sold from €2.50/kg up to €2.98/kg, with factory-type lambs trading from €2.70/kg to just over €3.00/kg.

Store lambs, he said, moved at prices ranging from €2.65/kg up to €3.00/kg.

Moreover, cull ewes moved at prices ranging from €63/head for stores up to a high of €151/head for heavy types.