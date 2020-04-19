Grain growers’ group take to Facebook for Arable April

Followers of the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) took to Facebook over the last few days to post their pictures for Arable April.

Some of these shots are included below. If you would like your photo included, check out the details of where to send them and post them at the bottom of this article.

The gallery below shows images from Shay Power who was sowing into the night, while Austin Cooney was also planting spring cereals, while Aisling Hyland sent in a shot of the team out picking stones. Hopefully, she was giving a hand as well as taking pictures!

Ben McCormack captured the first shot in the gallery (below) with his drone. Aisling Hyland’s image shows crop walking of a different kind, while Dan Kealy took a break from the roller in Co. Laois to capture the action.

Vivian Bunting captured the first shot in the gallery of ley being ploughed. Daniel Kelly was ploughing with a nice sunset in the background, while Kevin Leahy was busy filling the drill.

John Dooley posted the first two images in the gallery (below). He was ploughing and rolling, while Patrick Nolan took a shot of some sowing.

Daniel Kelly, Dan Kealy and Jack McCormack posted the shots in the gallery below.

Photo competition

If you want to get involved share your pictures on social media using the hashtag #ArableApril and tag @AgriLandIreland and @GrowersGrain.

You can also email your pictures to: [email protected].

It’s also great to give some background to the image you send in. So maybe what variety of barley you’re sowing or what the end use of the crop is.

The overall winner of the photo competition will receive a host of AgriLand merchandise as well as an IGGG beanie hat, polar shirt and jacket, while there will also be four runner-up prizes of an AgriLand jacket and an IGGG polar shirt and beanie hat.

Follow the Government and HSE guidelines

Of course, Government and Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines in regard to Covid-19 must always be followed.

Photos should only be taken by machinery operators, who are taking a break, or farmers and agronomists who spot a suitable shot in the course of their own work (whilst on their own). For information from the HSE on Covid-19 click here

Safety when snapping

As well as following the government and HSE guidelines, farm safety should always be on people’s minds so pictures must be taken in a safe manner.

Some top tips for taking photos

AgriLand has some top tips for taking pictures on your phone. If you turn the phone on its side and take the picture on landscape it will look better on our site or app.

Also if you tap the main subject of the picture on your phone before you take the photo it might improve your picture. For example, if you are taking a picture of a tractor tap the tractor on your phone and then capture the image.