Government to focus on climate action for ‘Ploughing 2019’

The Government is set to focus on climate action and sustainability during the 2019 National Ploughing Championships, with particular emphasis on the Climate Action Plan.

Richard Bruton, the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment will lead discussions on the plan, as part of the Government of Ireland exhibits next week.

This discussion will take place on Wednesday, September 18, with other issues, including Brexit, also being discussed over the course of the three days.

Our society must take action now to ensure that our homes, our enterprises, our farms and our communities will be resilient in a very challenging and fast-paced world.

“Agriculture is Ireland’s largest single source of greenhouse gas but is also Ireland’s single greatest carbon sink. I look forward to discussing how new farming methods and new opportunities in the bio economy can strengthen the resilience and sustainability of our land use,” said Minister Bruton.

Those in attendance at the Government exhibit will have the opportunity to learn more about the Climate Action Plan, according to a statement from Minister Bruton.

The discussion on the plan is set to take place in the ‘environment and sustainability marquee’ in the Government of Ireland Village at the ‘Ploughing’ site.

With sustainability in mind, Government marquees across the event will limit merchandise and only provide informational leaflets where necessary, and a discount will be offered for visitors who bring cups for tea and coffee.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will also be on hand to discuss other sustainability initiatives.

Other issues

Other topics up for discussion will include the National Broadband Plan, with information on the roll-out of the plan being made available in the ‘connectivity marquee’.

Visitors to ‘Ploughing 2019’ are also being encouraged to attend the ‘Brexit Hub’, which will include representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and where “Information and advice will be on hand about the practical steps we all can take to prepare for Brexit”.