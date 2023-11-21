The government’s “inaction” to resolve peat supply issues for the horticulture sector, especially for the mushroom sector, has been described as “scandalous” by one TD.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said that peat is currently being imported into Ireland for these sectors, while the harvesting of peat is not permitted here.

Carthy, a TD for Cavan-Monaghan, was speaking after visiting a farm and a mushroom producer in Co. Monaghan this week.

“I was very pleased to welcome members of the Oireachtas agriculture committee to Co. Monaghan and particularly for the committee to see a vital economic sector in this region.”

“For a number of years I have been highlighting the existential threat that is faced by the sector due to the inability to harvest peat in this state. We accept that the use of peat must be phased-out but we also know from several government commissioned reports that this will take time,” Carthy said.

He added: “At present peat is being imported into this state. It is a non-sensical situation that brings zero environmental benefit and places the mushroom sector at risk.”

Carthy claimed that Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party have shown no willingness to resolve the situation. L-R: Senator Paul Daly; TD Matt Carthy; TD Jackie Cahill: and Senator Victor Boyhan at Cornacrieve Mushroom Farm in Co. Monaghan

According to the Sinn Féin TD, the horticulture sector itself is “going to great efforts to identify viable and sustainable alternatives to peat”.

Carthy said that the farm that he and his Oireachtas agriculture committee colleagues visited – Cornacrieve Farm – was producing “very positive results” on peat casing reduction trials.

At Commercial Mushroom Producers (CMP), the committee members saw the business reuse compost bedding as mushroom casing.

“It is clear that the sector is intent on being innovative and imaginative in addressing the horticulture peat crisis,” Carthy said.

“That innovation and imagination must be matched by government. There will be a need for horticulture peat for some time to come, albeit hopefully in ever reducing amounts.

“We cannot tolerate a situation whereby that peat is being imported and therefore not subject to Irish environmental oversight,” he added.

He called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to “set out a roadmap…as to exactly how he intends to support the sector and resolve this crisis”.