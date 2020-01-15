GLAS 2020 Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme now open

The 2020 Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme is now open for applications, Minister Michael Creed announced today, Wednesday, January 15.

The scheme, which operates under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) is designed to fund the restoration and preservation of traditional farm buildings and structures such as historic yard surfaces, walls, gates and gate pillars.

The Heritage Council administer the scheme on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The scheme was allocated €1.25 million in Budget 2020.

In a statement, the department said that the scheme “will continue to make a huge contribution to the conservation of our rural heritage and the enhancement of the rural landscape”.

“The benefits of the scheme go beyond retaining the structures for future generations because it can also have significant biodiversity benefits,” the statement added.

The scheme is now open to those participating in GLAS. It is jointly funded by the department, under Ireland’s 2014 – 2020 Rural Development Programme.

The grant available can range between €4,000 and €25,000, and it can cover up to 75% of the cost of the works – which is subject to the maximum ceiling.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 5:00pm. Application forms and Terms and Conditions can be obtained here.