Carbery reveals milk price for December supplies

Carbery Group has today, Wednesday, January 15, revealed its price for December milk supplies.

The board of Carbery Group has decided to hold its milk price for December 2019. This equates to a price of 31.4c/L, inclusive of VAT and the 1c/L support from the Carbery Stability Fund.

This price will be replicated across the four co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Drinagh.

In a short statement, Carbery group said it would “continue to monitor the market going forward”.

Also today, Kerry Group announced its price, which was increased.

In a brief statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the group said: “Our Kerry Group base price for December milk supplies will increase by 1c/L to 31.5c/L including VAT.

“Based on average December milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 38.6c/L.”

In addition, Kerry Group confirmed that the 3c/L goodwill payment agreed with Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Limited in relation to Kerry Milk Supply Contract payments will be paid to suppliers next week.

Other processors

Yesterday, Glanbia revealed it will pay its member milk suppliers 31c/L including VAT for December manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for December of 30c/L including VAT for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies announced that, in the Republic of Ireland, a base price of 31.31c/L including VAT and lactose bonus will be paid for milk supplied in December.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 25p/L will be paid for December supplies plus the usual Out-Of-Season payment. The base price has been increased 0.5p/L.