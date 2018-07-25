Glanbia rolls out 700 free heart health checks for farmers
A programme offering free heart health checks for farmers in the Glanbia catchment area was launched by Glanbia earlier today (Wednesday,July 25).
A total of 700 free heart health checks will be provided by Irish Heart Foundation nurses as part of its ‘Farmers Have Hearts’ initiative, supported by the HSE, at Glanbia Ireland branches across the south-east of Ireland.
Health checks
The programme of health checks was officially launched by Minister for State at the Department of Health, Catherine Byrne, at Glanbia CountryLife Tullamore earlier today.
The health checks are being carried out as part of a four-year study of approaches to helping farmers improve their cardiovascular health.
The study is being conducted by Teagasc PhD Walsh Fellow Diana Van Doorn at the National Centre for Men’s Health at IT Carlow and is also supported by Glanbia Ireland, the Irish Heart Foundation, the HSE and the UCD School of Physiotherapy and Performance Science.
Finding the time to look after their health and fitting in a healthy lifestyle can be challenging for farmers. The four-year study adds significant value to the regular health checks undertaken each year through the ‘Farmers Have Hearts’ initiative.
Feedback on farmers’ experience of the heart health checks will help inform future health promotion programmes specifically targeted at Irish farmers. So, what’s on offer?
Speaking at the launch today, Minister of State Catherine Byrne, said: “This is a wonderful initiative designed to help and support farmers to take better care of their health.
“We all lead busy lives and – none more so than farmers, so it is important to take that first step and avail of your free heart health check.
“The Government’s Healthy Ireland initiative encourages everyone, young and old, to make small positive changes to improve their health and wellbeing; to get regular check-ups and to eat well, think well and be well,” the minister concluded.
The checks will take place on the dates and places as listed below, according to Glanbia.
Glanbia farmers interested in participating can call the Glanbia Customer Service Centre on: 1890-321-321; or email: [email protected]
‘Take that first step’
