Glanbia rolls out 700 free heart health checks for farmers

A programme offering free heart health checks for farmers in the Glanbia catchment area was launched by Glanbia earlier today (Wednesday,July 25).

A total of 700 free heart health checks will be provided by Irish Heart Foundation nurses as part of its ‘Farmers Have Hearts’ initiative, supported by the HSE, at Glanbia Ireland branches across the south-east of Ireland.

Health checks

The programme of health checks was officially launched by Minister for State at the Department of Health, Catherine Byrne, at Glanbia CountryLife Tullamore earlier today.

The health checks are being carried out as part of a four-year study of approaches to helping farmers improve their cardiovascular health.

The study is being conducted by Teagasc PhD Walsh Fellow Diana Van Doorn at the National Centre for Men’s Health at IT Carlow and is also supported by Glanbia Ireland, the Irish Heart Foundation, the HSE and the UCD School of Physiotherapy and Performance Science.