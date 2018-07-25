Drought warning extended over Leinster and Munster

The Status Yellow drought advisory warning over Leinster and Munster has been extended this afternoon by Met Eireann.

Soil moisture deficits will remain in excess of 70mm in many parts of both provinces, it added.

Updated earlier this afternoon, the current warning will remain in place until Wednesday, August 1, at 3:00pm.

Last Wednesday, July 18, the drought warning was lifted over Connacht and counties Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The weather advisory warning has now been in place over Leinster and Munster since the end of June.

Rainfall over the past week has been well below average over Munster and in Co. Wexford, with less than 20% of normal rainfall recorded in these areas, Met Eireann added.

Elsewhere, rainfall amounts have been greater – reaching close to or slightly above normal in some parts of Ulster, it added.

In the coming week, it is expected that several frontal systems will affect the country – resulting in rainfall amounts being closer to normal and, indeed, above normal in some coastal counties.

As it stands, soil moisture deficits are currently in excess of 75mm over many parts of Leinster and Munster with drought conditions, the Irish meteorological office explained.

Recent rainfall has reduced soil moisture deficits in Ulster and Connacht to around 30mm in the north and to about 70mm further south.

It is hoped that the expected rainfall over the coming week will further reduce soil moisture deficits to roughly between 30mm and 60mm over parts of the west, north-west and possibly some southeastern areas.