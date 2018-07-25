Weekly cattle kill exceeds 36,000 head, as supplies approach the one million mark

For the second time this year, the weekly cattle kill has surpassed the 36,000 mark. During the week ending July 22, the total number of cattle slaughtered at Department of Agriculture approved beef export plants amounted to 36,307 head.

Earlier this year – during the week ending March 11 – some 36,920 head of cattle were processed in meat plants across the country.

Looking at the kill in more detail – during the week ending July 22 – the total number of cattle slaughtered witnessed a steady increase of 732 head compared to the previous week.

Steer supplies recorded the largest increase; some 14,620 bullocks were killed during the 29th full week of the year – a jump of 1,110 head on the previous week.

The number of young bulls processed fell by 98 head, while the aged bull category recorded an increase in throughput; some 608 aged bulls were slaughtered – a jump of 73 head.

Moving to the cow kill, cow throughput decreased to reach 8,350 head – a drop of 758 head on the previous weeks’s kill.

There was a jump in the number of heifers processed. A total of 9,168 heifers were slaughtered that week – up 408 head on the week before.

Week-on-week beef kill changes (week ending July 22): Young bulls: 3,561 head (-98 head or -2.6%);

Bulls: 608 head (+73 head or +13.6%);

Steers: 14,620 head (+1,110 head or +8.2%);

Cows: 8,350 head (-758 head or -8.3%);

Heifers: 9,168 head (+408 head or +4.6%);

Total: 36,307 head (+732 head or +2.0%).

Throughput approaching the one million mark

The number of cattle slaughtered in Ireland this year is approaching the one million head mark, official figures show.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture’s beef kill database show that some 964,441 cattle have been slaughtered in Ireland this year – an increase of 32,329 head or 3.5% on 2017 levels.

And, with weekly supplies sitting well above 30,000 head, the one million head mark is expected to be passed by early next week.

What are the factories offering?

This week, beef cattle prices continue to be under pressure and factory agents are now offering 385-390c/kg for steers and 395-400c/kg for factory-fit heifers; both of these prices exclude Quality Assurance Scheme bonuses.