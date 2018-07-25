Dairygold announces feed rebate until September 30

Dairygold has introduced a new €10/t rebate on all purchases of Compound Ruminant Feeds, effective from Monday July 23 to September 30.

Commenting on the initiative, Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman said: “Our priority is to introduce measures to help alleviate the current grass shortage while proactively addressing the real potential for winter fodder shortages.

As a positive initiative, this €10/t rebate will be a welcome additional financial support for farmers whose feed costs have increased as a result of the prolonged drought which has negatively impacted grass growth.

“We recognise that the drought is creating stress and anxiety for many farmers and we are working tirelessly to support our members in every way through financial support, technical and agronomy advice, feed options and feed planning. We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks,” O’Gorman added.

The feed rebate comes one week after Dairygold introduced a number of key mitigation measures to support farmers through the current crisis.

These included: interest-free credit to all members on purchases of feed and fertiliser in July, August and September; grass extender feed options; and the facility to link member grain growers with livestock farmers for direct farm-to-farm catch crop trading.

Throughout the month of August, Dairygold will also hold a series of workshops across its catchment area to give practical and specific advice on grass, forage budgets and feed plans for the upcoming autumn and winter.

These measures are designed to support farmers, mitigate the current grass shortages and to facilitate the provision of sufficient fodder for the coming winter.