Glanbia Ireland has pledged to achieve a 30% absolute reduction in carbon emissions from its processing sites by 2030 as part of its new sustainability strategy.

The processor says it will also work with their dairy farmers towards a similar cut in carbon intensity from milk production.

The ambitious targets are laid out in a comprehensive sustainability strategy – titled ‘Living Proof’ – which was launched today (Tuesday, July 13).

The company will continue to prioritise actions in air and water quality, animal health and welfare, biodiversity, packaging, production and other areas.

The company has also signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative to show its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by implementing the best science and technology.

The company’s overall ambition is to reach Net Zero Carbon by no later than 2050, in line with the Irish government targets. The Barron family, Ciara and Padraig with Fiadh (2) and new-born Paudie alongside Aoife Murphy, director of ingredients, and chairman, John Murphy. Image source: Finbarr O’Rourke

Glanbia says it also “shows the commitment of the farming community and the company to make a real difference to achieving ambitious targets set out in the plans”.

Glanbia Ireland’s ‘Living Proof’ sustainability strategy sets out targets to 2030 and beyond across five key priority areas, including:

Advertisement

Carbon reduction;

Regenerative agriculture;

Natural nutrition;

The circular economy; and

Growing together.

According to the processor, the strategy contains “long-term, science-based targets, goals and promises”, including achieving carbon neutral status for six of its main production sites.

The sustainability strategy also focuses on soil health and nutrition with a stated goal of “further improving” the nutritional quality of Glanbia’s product portfolio, as well as reducing and recycling packaging and limiting waste.

Promoting diversity and inclusion in a fair, safe and progressive working environment is also laid out in the strategy which will guide the company in the coming years. Fiadh Barron (2) in her parents’ field in Tullerstown, Co Wexford. Image source: Finbarr O’Rourke

Other specific targets include:

100% of packaging on consumer-facing brands is recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025;

100% of its portfolio is compliant with the GI Nutritional Standards by 2025;

100% of inputs for food are responsibly sourced by 2030;

100% of Glanbia Ireland farms have ‘A Greener World Animal Welfare Approved Standards’ certification, a nutrient management plan, soil testing and water quality action plans for farms in Priority Areas for Action by 2025;

50:50 female:male representation in leadership roles will be achieved by 2030.

Speaking as the Living Proof sustainability strategy was unveiled, Glanbia Ireland CEO Jim Bergin said:

“Irish farmers are among the best in the world and are showing their determination to adapt to the requirement for science-based climate action.

“Farm families are proud custodians of the rural environment, and we will support our farmers in addressing challenges and building on Ireland’s great natural credentials.

“Farmers have proven their willingness to adapt and change many times.”