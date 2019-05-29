Glanbia peak milk supplies almost double in 5 years

In 2018 Glanbia Ireland paid approximately €1 billion, including VAT, for milk directly to 4,500 farmer suppliers across rural Ireland, the group has claimed, with peak milk supplies almost doubling between 2014 and 2019 levels.

Speaking at the 2019 Glanbia Co-op annual general meeting (AGM) today, Wednesday, May 29, CEO of Glanbia Ireland, Jim Bergin, said that this delivered a direct boost to the economies of towns and villages in rural Ireland.

He noted that payments were made worth €168 million to suppliers in Co. Kilkenny, €149 million in Co. Waterford, €124 million in Co. Tipperary and €122 million in Co. Wexford.

“The 5.1% growth in milk supply in 2018 was worth over €47 million extra in payments last year which has an impact on the economies of rural Ireland and our suppliers’ farms,” he said.

Milk supplies to Glanbia Ireland are now at 2.7 billion litres per year, with supply reaching 88 million litres per week at peak this year, compared to around 45 million per week in 2014.

In line with the growth in milk volume, Glanbia has invested €343 million in processing capacity, including investments in the Belview milk powder plant and in cheese processing in Wexford.

Many milk suppliers turned out for the AGM held in the Newpark Hotel, Co. Kilkenny.

The AGM was told that Glanbia Ireland recognises the importance of ensuring that Ireland’s water quality is protected.

Glanbia chairman Martin Keane said that 100% of milk now comes from dairy farms accredited to Bord Bia’s Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS).