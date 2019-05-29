Mercosur beef rise ‘would make mockery’ of climate commitments

The European Commission has been urged by Macra na Feirme to reject any further allowances for beef imports in the proposed Mercosur deal.

Commenting on the mooted deal with the Mercosur bloc, Macra na Feirme national president Thomas Duffy said: “Farm and environmental organisations are agreed on this topic.

“This beef from places such as Brazil is by most estimates four times higher than Irish beef in carbon footprint per kg.

Allowing South American beef with its astronomical carbon footprint, lack of animal traceability and far lower environmental and animal welfare standards would make a mockery of not only requirements of Irish farmers but also Irish and EU commitments on climate change.

Duffy added that comments made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the wake of last week’s European election “must be reflected in a clear message of rejection of any sell-out of Irish beef farmers” in the form of beef imports with lower sustainability and traceability records.

“The clear lack of regard for environmental concerns in countries such as Brazil is illustrated by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who plans to reduce protections for the Amazon,” Duffy highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Macra president yesterday called for top-up payments for farmers under 40 to be made available under the expected €100 million Brexit beef package promised by the Irish Government and the European Commission.

“Ensuring the survival of the beef sector by preventing the loss of young beef farmers is something which stretches far beyond Brexit,” Duffy concluded.