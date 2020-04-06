‘Get me everything you can’: IFA highlights lift in demand for lamb

There is a “major increase in demand” for lamb at retail level for Easter and this is reflected in processors actively looking for lambs from farmers this week, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Commenting on the situation, IFA National Sheep Committee chairman Sean Dennehy said the factory instructions to agents were “get me everything you can get your hands on”.

Dennehy said factories are paying €5.60/kg, with reports of deals at €5.70 and as high as €5.80/kg including bonuses.

He said small numbers of spring lambs were moving at €6.20 to €6.40/kg, with better deals for individual lots.

The chairman also noted that Bord Bia has begun its Easter promotions with celebrity chefs posting online cooking demonstrations.

Catherine Fulvio, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7;

JP McMahon on Wednesday, April 8; and

Neven Maguire on Easter Sunday, April 12. He said that, to promote lamb for Easter Sunday next weekend, a lamb dish will be cooked by chefs, including:

In addition, lamb is featuring in the Bord Bia Quality Assurance TV campaign promoting all meats, Dennehy added.

Last week, the chairman said: “Factories are eager for suitable stock and some feeders and producer groups are doing better deals.”

Following on from Easter, Ramadan starts on April 23, the IFA representative noted.