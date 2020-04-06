‘Get me everything you can’: IFA highlights lift in demand for lamb
There is a “major increase in demand” for lamb at retail level for Easter and this is reflected in processors actively looking for lambs from farmers this week, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).
Commenting on the situation, IFA National Sheep Committee chairman Sean Dennehy said the factory instructions to agents were “get me everything you can get your hands on”.
He said small numbers of spring lambs were moving at €6.20 to €6.40/kg, with better deals for individual lots.
The chairman also noted that Bord Bia has begun its Easter promotions with celebrity chefs posting online cooking demonstrations.
- Catherine Fulvio, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7;
- JP McMahon on Wednesday, April 8; and
- Neven Maguire on Easter Sunday, April 12.
In addition, lamb is featuring in the Bord Bia Quality Assurance TV campaign promoting all meats, Dennehy added.
Last week, the chairman said: “Factories are eager for suitable stock and some feeders and producer groups are doing better deals.”
Following on from Easter, Ramadan starts on April 23, the IFA representative noted.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Aberdeen Angus Bull for sale
Call for price
-
PBR Charolais bull
€2,000
-
Deelish Pedigrees
Call for price
-
Bullocks
Call for price