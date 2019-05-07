GDT: Slight increase continues positive trend

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has made it 11 consecutive rises on the trot following a slight increase in its latest auction today, Tuesday, May 7.

Lasting two hours and five minutes, today’s auction – event 235 – concluded with the GDT Price Index up 0.4%.

The latest tender saw 179 participating bidders go toe-to-toe across 14 rounds with 105 landing successful bids.

A total of 15,375MT of product was sold at today’s event.

AMF index up 1.4%, average price US$6,217/MT;

Butter index unchanged, average price US$5,486/MT;

BMP index down 10.3%, average price US$3,242/MT;

Ched index down 2.4%, average price US$4,217/MT;

LAC index down 2.7%, average price US$887/MT;

RenCas index up 3.1%, average price US$6,610/MT;

SMP index up 2.8%, average price US$2,521/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 0.5%, average price US$3,249/MT. Key Results:

The most dramatic mover at today’s auction was butter milk powder (BMP) which fell 10.3%; lactose also fell some 2.7% while cheddar too was in the red, dropping by 2.4%.

On the flip side, rennet casein (RenCas) recorded an increase in index of 3.1%, while skim milk powder (SMP) received a 2.8% boost. Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF) also rose by 1.4% in index