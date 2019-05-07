Meeting called in Emyvale to combat border cattle rustling

A meeting is set to take place tonight, Tuesday, May 7, in the Blackwater Centre, Emyvale, Co. Monaghan, in light of the mounting concern – among farmers in the border region – surrounding cattle rustling.

The meeting has been organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and will be chaired by the Monaghan IFA branch chairperson, Frank Brady.

The proceedings will commence at 8:00pm with refreshments for attendees before the meeting.

The president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), Ivor Ferguson;

A representative from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI);

A representative from An Garda Síochána. Guests at the meeting will include:

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the event, Brady urged all farmers in the region, both north and south of the border, to attend tonight’s meeting.

This has to be stopped, and the only way we’re going to stop it is by rural communities coming together to start talking and cooperating with each other.

A discussion on initiating a text alert system on cattle at risk of robberies will feature tonight as well.

Brady believes a text alert system would be beneficial in combating cattle robberies and that it would encourage members of the public to be more vigilant.

“For this to work, we have to come together as a community, on both sides of the border.