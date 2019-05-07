Big debut for Italian-built self-propelled sprayers

Mazzotti self-propelled sprayers will make their UK show debut under the John Deere banner at Cereals 2019 in Boothby Graffoe, Lincolnshire, in June.

Visitors to the John Deere stand (631) will see a 175hp MAF 3580 (3,750L capacity) model with a 24m-wide boom on static display. They’ll also see a 300hp MAF 6240 (6,600L capacity) machine with a 36m-wide boom, which will be demonstrated in the Syngenta Sprays & Sprayers Arena.

John Deere bought Mazzotti, a privately-owned sprayer manufacturer based in Ravenna, Italy, in summer 2017.

Founded in 1948, the family-owned business is known for self-propelled sprayers that are sold primarily in southern Europe, as well as skid-units that it produces for other manufacturers.

The sprayers being shown at the Cereals event have John Deere Powertech engines, hydrostatic transmissions, two hydraulic pumps, 4WD, four-wheel steer (with crab steering) and clearance up to a maximum of 1.7m, depending on the model.

Advertisement

The cab features Category 4 operator protection. Hydro-pneumatic suspension allows working and road speeds of up to 20kph and 50kph, respectively.

Additional features include hydraulic front and rear wheel motors, hydraulic track adjustment (with optional automatic adjustment from the cab) and stainless steel, variable-geometry, self-levelling booms.