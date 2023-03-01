A milder-than-average January saw Ireland’s gas demand fall by 7% compared to the same month in 2022 when conditions were colder, according to Gas Networks Ireland.

The weather in the first month of 2023 also resulted in a drop of 8% in gas demand compared to December.

Gas demand fell by 14% in the manufacturing sector month-on-month, while the mild weather contributed to a 16% decrease in gas demand from the offices sector and an 11% drop from the residential sector.

There was a month-on-month increase in demand from the construction sector of 26% and a year-on-year increase of 14% in the retail, laundry and air travel sectors.

Image: Gas Networks Ireland

Gas remained the primary source of electricity generation in the first month of 2023, as it was for nine months of 2022.

Gas generated 42% of Ireland’s electricity demand in January, down 7% on December and on January 2022.

According to the data, gas-powered electricity peaked at 80% at times during January and it never fell below 12%.

There was a new record for wind energy which provided 40% of electricity generation in January. This is an increase of 21% both year-on-year and month-on-month.

At its peak, wind generated up to 76% of Ireland’s electricity during January.

However, there were also times during the month when the wind supply dropped, resulting in wind energy providing just 1% of the country’s electricity requirements.

The report shows that coal generated 8% of January’s electricity, falling by a third on December’s contribution and dropping by 43% compared to January last year.