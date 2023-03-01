A milder-than-average January saw Ireland’s gas demand fall by 7% compared to the same month in 2022 when conditions were colder, according to Gas Networks Ireland.
The weather in the first month of 2023 also resulted in a drop of 8% in gas demand compared to December.
Gas demand fell by 14% in the manufacturing sector month-on-month, while the mild weather contributed to a 16% decrease in gas demand from the offices sector and an 11% drop from the residential sector.
There was a month-on-month increase in demand from the construction sector of 26% and a year-on-year increase of 14% in the retail, laundry and air travel sectors.
Gas remained the primary source of electricity generation in the first month of 2023, as it was for nine months of 2022.
Gas generated 42% of Ireland’s electricity demand in January, down 7% on December and on January 2022.
According to the data, gas-powered electricity peaked at 80% at times during January and it never fell below 12%.
There was a new record for wind energy which provided 40% of electricity generation in January. This is an increase of 21% both year-on-year and month-on-month.
At its peak, wind generated up to 76% of Ireland’s electricity during January.
However, there were also times during the month when the wind supply dropped, resulting in wind energy providing just 1% of the country’s electricity requirements.
The report shows that coal generated 8% of January’s electricity, falling by a third on December’s contribution and dropping by 43% compared to January last year.