Gas demand increased by 15% in March, led by a 36% increase in the use of gas-fired power plants to compensate for lower renewable electricity generation, according to Gas Networks Ireland.

This rise in demand follows a very stormy February which, Gas Networks Ireland said, saw a new monthly record for wind energy.

In March, the roles of gas and wind changed in terms of their contribution to Ireland’s energy mix, therefore, the share of wind energy fell from 53% to 33% within one month; while gas contribution rose from 28% to 41%.

These figures for March 2022 highlight the importance of the gas network in Ireland’s cleaner energy future, Gas Networks Ireland’s head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins said. He explained:

“Being able to harness wind energy when it is available and back it up with the flexibility and reliability of gas when it’s not, provides a secure and complete energy system for the people of Ireland.”

He added that gas is typically Ireland’s primary source of electricity generation for nine or ten months of the year.

Due to the variable nature of renewable energy sources, Gas Networks Ireland said, wind generated 76% of electricity at its peak, however, there were also times in the month when supply dropped completely.

The share of coal also increased from 10% to 14% last month, with demand peaking at 28% and a low of 4%. Gas-powered electricity generated as much as 77% of electricity during the month of March, however also as little as 8% at times.

Gas demand per sector

Gas demand in March was up across several commercial sectors, including food and beverage (+33%); laundry (+24%); and retail (+11%), according to Gas Networks Ireland. Image source: Gas Networks Ireland

However, demand also decreased in other sectors such as construction (-19%); residential (-13%); air travel (-7%); and leisure (-4%) between February and March 2022.

When compared to March 2021, however, there were significant increases in gas demand from the laundry (+98%); retail (+92%); hotel (+35%); office (+27%); and leisure (+22%) sectors due to the strict public-health restrictions last year.

Renewable gas

The gas transported through Ireland’s gas network last month was made up of 26% natural gas from the Corrib fields and small volumes of indigenous biomethane entering the network in Cush, Co. Kildare.

According to Gas Networks Ireland, the balance of Ireland’s gas requirements were imported via the interconnectors with Scotland.

Gas Networks Ireland’s head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins explained:

“The development of indigenous renewable-gas industries and storage projects can provide Ireland with an opportunity to enhance its energy diversity and security domestically in line with national and EU policy.”

He added that using the existing gas network and replacing natural gas with renewable gases such as biomethane and hydrogen to reduce emissions, “provides flexible and reliable back up to intermittent renewable electricity, while achieving this at the lowest cost and with least disruption”.