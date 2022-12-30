An Garda Siochána has said that further checkpoints will be carried out across the country over the weekend in a bid to reduce road related collisions and deaths.

It’s part of a campaign which started three weeks ago for the festive season and gardaí have released information that reveals that 157 people have lost their lives on Ireland’s roads to date.

This is 25 more than on the same date in 2021. 1,185 collisions causing serious injury have also occurred, according to gardaí.

Checkpoints

Launched earlier this month at the Garda Divisional HQ in Cork city, this year’s Christmas and New Year road safety appeal has primarily focused on the dangers of the four lifesaver offences:

Intoxicated driving;

Speeding;

Use of a mobile phone while driving;

Non wearing of seat belts.

Data compiled over the past 12 years indicates that the highest risk time for fatal or serious road traffic collisions during the Christmas and New Year period is between 12:00p.m (noon) and 9:00p.m – with over half (55%) of incidents occurring within this timeframe.

Advertisement

More specifically, 21% occurred between 3:00p.m and 6:00p.m. Gardaí have been targeting the four ‘lifesaver’ offences listed above, with a particular emphasis on the locations within garda divisions where analysis has shown a higher risk of fatal or serious injury road traffic collisions.

In the past seven days (December 22, 2022 – December 28, 2022), gardaí have conducted 1,380 checkpoints nationwide.

173 people were arrested for driving under the influence, 24 of whom were arrested on suspicion of drug driving; 29 seatbelt offences have been identified; 82 offences for use of a mobile phone while driving; and 3,060 speeding offences.

According to An Garda Siochána, during the month of December there were:

Over 5,500 checkpoints conducted;

600 arrests for driving under the influence;

186 seatbelt offences identified;

11,647 speeding offences;

724 offences for use of a mobile phone while driving;

4,124 collisions reported to An Garda Síochána.

Speaking today, Inspector Ross O’Doherty of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: “It is stark to see these statistics knowing the potential that each of these offences had to cause accident or injury, but this is the reality of the behaviour of some drivers.

“It should go without saying that behind these [statistics] are real lives, real people and real threat to their lives and the lives of other road users.

“As plenty of families and friends get set to celebrate the New Year tonight and over the weekend, we are reminding those that may be intending to have a drink to make alternative arrangements to get home and to avoid driving the following morning also.”

Advertisement

The garda inspector said that the importance of this is shown in the fact that between Thursday, December 1 and today, 76 people have been arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving between the hours of 6:00a.m and 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

“Not everyone might realise the real dangers of driving the morning after but intoxicated driving at any hour of the day or night carries a high risk – a risk to the health and safety of you and other road users, but also of losing your licence and being put off the road which carries penalty,” Inspector O’Doherty added.

“Gardaí are out conducting checkpoints and other operational activity nationwide to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely this New Year’s weekend.

“We are not asking motorists, we are urging them to help us reduce the number of serious and fatal road traffic collisions by never taking a risk. It is never, ever worth it and hindsight often comes far too late.”