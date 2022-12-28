An appeal has been issued for information relating to the theft of seven cattle from a farm in Co. Cork.

The cattle were allegedly stolen from a slatted shed at Ballyvourney, Co. Cork in the early hours of Saturday, December 24 (Christmas eve).

Speaking to Agriland, Aine Corkery, whose father owns the cattle, explained the cattle were taken at approximately 2 in the morning (2:00a.m) on Christmas Eve.

She explained that a total of four cows, two weanlings and a five-star pedigree Aberdeen Angus bull were taken in the cattle robbery.

“My father and brother check the cattle every day. They checked them on Friday, December 23, and everything was grand,” she explained.

“They went back to check them on Saturday, December 24, and noticed that one of the gates was off its hinges.

“They went in to check the gate. It was the pen where the bull was and when they went in to check it, there was no sign of the bull. They started to check the shed and noticed another pen was very empty. That’s when they realised the cattle had been taken.”

Image: Máire Corkery

Aine noted that “there are tracks coming out of the yard turning west towards Kerry.”

In a post on social media, Aine’s sister, Máire Corkery issued an appeal for dash-cam footage.

The post read: “Anyone traveling the the roads around Coolea, Ballyvourney travelling to or from Killarney, especially backroads via Barraduff and Loo Bridge Friday night/ Saturday morning the 24th (Christmas eve morning) from approximately 12:00 am to 6:00am please check dash cam footage for a dark coloured Jeep and 3 axle cattle trailer possible Sligo reg travelling with a small red car.”

A statement from the garda press office confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of livestock from a premises in Direenauling, Ballyvourney, Co. Cork that is reported to have occurred on the 23 December 2022 at approximately 15:00.

“No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

Cattle thefts

This latest report of cattle being stolen in Co. Cork follows two similar incidents in Cork and Kilkenny just last month.

Kilkenny gardaí began an investigation following a report of an incident of theft from a farm in Bonnetsrath, Co. Kilkenny on November 25, 2022. Gardaí received a report that an amount of cattle was stolen.

Meanwhile, prior to that gardaí in Co. Cork also began an investigation after the theft of cattle from an elderly farmer in west Cork earlier in November.

The animals were reportedly taken from a farm in Aughadown, Ballydehob between 6:00p.m on Saturday, November 12, and 10:00a.m on Wednesday, November 15.

It is understood that eight animals were stolen in total, including five Friesian heifers and three Aberdeen Angus bullocks.