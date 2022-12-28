Two men are due in court today (Wednesday, December 28) in relation to the unauthorised taking of a tractor and other incidents in Co. Kilkenny on Christmas Day (December 25).

Gardaí received a report of the unauthorised taking of a tractor from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny at 8:00p.m on Sunday.

According to gardaí: “The tractor was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision a short time later.”

In a second separate incident in the Ballygurteen area, gardaí have said that a man aged in his 50s suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a number of individuals following the attempted unauthorised taking of a car.

The man was taken to St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

In a third separate incident in the Ballygurteen area, a man was discovered in an unconscious state with head injuries.

The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to St. Lukes Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

Court

Two men, both aged in their early 30s, were arrested in relation to the incidents and were taken to Thomastown and Kilkenny garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.

Gardaí have since confirmed that they have charged the two men in relation to the unauthorised taking of a vehicle and other incidents that occurred in the Paulstown area, Co. Kilkenny.

Both men are due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court this afternoon at 4:00p.m.

Meanwhile, gardaí have said that their investigations are ongoing.