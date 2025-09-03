Gardaí stop tractor driver with hedge-cutter 'as he reads his texts'

An Garda Síochána Kilkenny reported that they made a number of prosecutions on National Slow Down Day, one of which involved a tractor operator with a hedge-cutter caught using a mobile phone while driving.

In a post on social media, An Garda Síochána Kilkenny said: "A tractor driver tipping along with a hedge-cutter on the back as he reads his texts."

An Garda Síochána, in partnership with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, carried out a 24-hour nationwide speed enforcement operation on Monday (September 1) as part of National Slow Down Day.

The initiative ran from 12:00a.m. to 11:59p.m. and aimed to promote safer driving and speed-related collisions nationwide.

In the Facebook post, An Garda Síochána Kilkenny were highlighting some of the "failures" of National Slow Down Day.

The post said: "Not successes from our National Slow Down Day, but failures. Failures to grasp that dangerous behaviours cost lives. Risky behaviours have consequences."

Earlier this week, members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Donegal have issued a reminder that hedge-cutting season commenced on Monday, (September 1).

In a post on social media, gardaí in the county issued a reminder to all road users to be mindful of hedge cutting when travelling, particularly when using country roads.

In the post, gardaí said: "There is likely to be a visible increase in this type of large machinery in operation along the roadsides over the coming weeks.

"Please drive with care and remain alert at all times."

Related Stories

Separately, An Garda Síochána received a report of the theft of a horsebox that occurred at a farm in Kilkenny Beg, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary between August 17 and August 27.

In a post on social media, An Garda Síochána Tipperary said the trailer "may be easily noticed as it bears an unusual make; Richardson’s".

According to An Garda Síochána, enquiries are ongoing.