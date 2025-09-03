Next forestry programme must ensure that planting is 'economically viable'

The next forestry programme must "ensure that forestry as a land use option is economically viable and competitive, while satisfying environmental requirements", according to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

IFA president Francie Gorman has said that forestry is a "strategically important sector that has a key role to play in achieving climate change targets".

"Stakeholders must work together to address long standing issues that are impeding the development of the sector, if forestry is to continue to make a positive contribution to climate change," he added.

Ireland’s largest forestry and timber body, Forest Industries Ireland (FII) has highlighted the "huge opportunity" for farmers of all types "to take advantage of afforestation grant schemes" during a meeting with the IFA this week.

During the meeting, FII highlighted the need for more farmers to consider planting forestry on their land amid rapid growth in global demand for timber products, driving up the value of future forestry harvests.

Mark McAuley, director of FII, said: “Forestry presents a huge financial and environmental opportunity for farmers all over Ireland, with global demand for timber increasing every year.

"The Irish timber industry has the potential to significantly grow as many countries move towards net zero carbon targets and focus on sustainable building materials such as timber.

“If we are going to scale Irish forestry and plant another 100,000 hectares, then the forestry offer has to be really compelling to farmers. The rewards have to be right, and the risks reduced.”

Mark Sheeran, FII chairman and CEO of CJ Sheeran Limited, said that FII and IFA are "agreed that all forestry stakeholders must work more closely together if annual afforestation numbers are to be increased".

"Farmers are not getting on board with the current afforestation scheme, and we will have to find a way to increase the appeal of planting forests on farmland," Sheeran said.

"The Irish timber sector is performing really well and has a great future, but we have to ensure this is backed up by continued tree planting.”