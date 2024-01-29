Gardaí in Co. Kilkenny stopped an untaxed tractor and an overloaded truck while patrolling roads in the region.

The roads policing unit were patrolling the Johnstown and Urlingford area of north Kilkenny this morning (Monday, January 29), when they conducted the stops.

They discovered that a four-axle axle HGV (heavy goods vehicle) was overloaded by ten tonnes, and the driver of the vehicle was also found to not be wearing a seat belt.

Further to the stop of the truck, the roads policing unit also stopped a tractor following an ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) alert.

Gardaí discovered that the tractor has not been taxed since 2021.

The overloaded four-axle axle HGV Source: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow The untaxed tractor Source: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow

Gardaí confirmed that prosecutions for both offences are to follow.

All vehicles fitted with ANPR camera systems will be able to identify vehicles as being stolen, untaxed, suspect, cited as connected with terrorist suspects, crime groups, drug trafficking, people trafficking and/or persistent offending.

The technology can read number plates at a rate of six per second on vehicles travelling up to 180km/h.

The video camera records on-the-scene evidence of speeding, and offences such as dangerous driving, crossing continuous white lines and breaking red lights.

Gardaí in Co. Laois have launched an investigation following the theft of a livestock trailer in the county over the weekend.

It is understood that the 12ft x 6ft Ifor Williams cattle/sheep trailer was taken from a property in the Ballynolan area of Stradbally sometime during Saturday night (January 27).

The incident was highlighted in a social media post by gardaí which included several images of the stolen trailer.

Anyone with any information in relation to the theft or who saw anything suspicious in the area on Saturday night is being asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.