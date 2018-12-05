Gardai seize machinery worth €50,000 in latest Longford raid

Gardai in Co. Longford seized plant and machinery worth in excess of €50,000 in a raid earlier today (Wednesday, December 5).

In a statement released by An Garda Siochana, it was revealed that this afternoon Gardai attached to Longford District searched an industrial unit close to the N4 at Shroid in Longford.

Gardai seized plant and machinery suspected of being stolen, including: a double horse box; three mini rollers; two mini diggers; and a JCB tipper.

The total value of the property is expected to exceed €50,000, the statement added.

Advertisement

There were no arrests and the operation is ongoing.

Today’s operation is a follow-up to searches carried out in Longford on November 29, which uncovered plant, tools, cars, vans and car parts.

As AgriLand reported last week, a statement from An Garda Siochana suggests that the value of the recovered stolen items is in the region of €500,000.

Gardai from Granard carried out a search operation of the premises alongside officials from the Garda Regional Support Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Longford Drugs Unit.

The statement described the premises as “a large, industrial lock up”.