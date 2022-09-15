Gardaí in Wexford have seized a Land Rover 4×4 with tax that had expired over five years ago (1593 days).

Taking to social media, An Garda Síochána said:

“At a recent checkpoint in Adamstown Village, the Wexford Burglary Response Unit stopped this car.

“It was found that it had not been taxed in 5 years!

“The car was seized, proceedings to follow.” At a recent checkpoint in Adamstown Village, the Wexford Burglary Response Unit stopped this car. It was found that it had not been taxed in 5 years! The car was seized, proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/b955UuucKF— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 15, 2022

Cork Gardaí also seized a 4×4 after it turned away from a Garda checkpoint and was stopped by officers further down the road

They discovered that the Certificate of Vehicle Roadworthiness Test (CVRT) and tax had expired at the end of 2020. Gardaí in Cork City stopped this vehicle as it turned from a checkpoint.



Gardaí conducted checks on the vehicle and it showed that the Certificate of Vehicle Roadworthiness Test and Tax were expired since 2020.



The vehicle was seized and court proceedings are to commence. pic.twitter.com/mD5w1k5nzm— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 13, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Gardaí said:

“Gardaí in Cork City stopped this vehicle as it turned from a checkpoint.

“Gardaí conducted checks on the vehicle and it showed that the Certificate of Vehicle Roadworthiness Test and Tax were expired since 2020.

“The vehicle was seized and court proceedings are to commence.”

Gardaí have also launched an investigation following the reported theft of grass seed, to sow more than 200ac worth €16,000 in Co. Meath near the Westmeath border.

Agriland understands that the grass seed, which is branded ‘Tipperary Grass’ was stolen from a farmer’s premises near Kinnegad and Hill of Down, some time over the weekend.

Agritech’s managing director, Brian O’Slatarra has explained that due to regulation, grass seed cannot be sold without a Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) label detailing the grass seed mixture and batch number.

Gardaí are therefore aware of the batch numbers relating to each bag. O’Slatarra is urging farmers to be extra vigilant and be mindful of the theft when purchasing grass seed or when offered grass seed for sale.

Agritech is offering a €5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the seed, which has been deemed a very unusual theft.