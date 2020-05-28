Gardaí seek X-Trail following attempted Land Cruiser theft

Members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for information relating to a wine coloured Nissan X-Trail following the attempted theft of a Toyota Land Cruiser 4X4 yesterday, Wednesday, May 27.

The incident occurred in Meath, in the Slane area, according to Gardaí.

Taking to social media, Gardaí based in the ‘Royal County’ said:

“Please [keep a lookout] for a wine coloured Nissan X-Trail with a 07-SO registration.

The occupants [are] suspected of attempting to steal a Land Cruiser jeep at 3:00pm [Wednesday] afternoon in the Rossin area of Slane, close to Dolly Mitchell’s pub.

The Garda statement noted that the owner of the Land Cruiser confronted a “male and female who were on foot and who subsequently drove off at speed in the X-Trail towards the Drogheda direction”.

People who have witnessed any sightings of the vehicle in question have been asked to call Gardai on: 999; or 112.

Covid-19 regulations

An Garda Síochána has again highlighted the high level of public compliance with the Covid-19 regulations and restrictions, which Garda officers have invoked 263 times since they were introduced on April 8 – out of over one million interactions with members of the public.

However, Gardaí have also said that there have now been 80 incidents of members of the public intentionally spitting on or coughing at members of the force. 60 of these cases required the use of anti-spit guards.

The 263 figure includes incidents which resulted in an arrest, and incidents where a person’s details were taken for consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) before a decision to issue a charge was made. Gardaí say that arresting people remains a last resort.