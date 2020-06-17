Gardaí recover quad ‘possibly stolen from farm’ in Dublin

Members of An Garda Síochána have sought to return a quad bike believed to have been stolen to its “legitimate owner” following the recovery of the vehicle in Dublin recently.

Recovered by Gardaí at Kevin Street, in Dublin city, An Garda Síochána issued an appeal to find the rightful owner of the quad – which appears to be a red Honda Sporttrax 250ex – over the weekend.

Taking to social media on Saturday, June 13, Gardaí based in Dublin said:

The Gardaí at Kevin St. in Dublin have come into possession of this quad bike and would like to reunite it with its legitimate owner; it was possibly stolen from a farm.

Kevin St. Gardaí can be contacted on: 01-666 9400, the Garda comment concluded.

Advertisement

Quad stolen in Kilkenny

Meanwhile, in Co. Kilkenny, prospective purchasers have been urged by members of An Garda Síochána to report any offer for a red Suzuki 400 quad.

Taking to social media to warn off any potential buyers, Gardaí based in Co. Kilkenny said:

“This Suzuki 400 quad bike was stolen from a premises on Callan Road at Tullamaine, Kilkenny, between Wednesday and Thursday, June 10 and 11.

Remember, if you are offered this quad, it will be at a reduced price: Report it – don’t buy it.

“Please report any information to Callan Gardaí on: 086-8580874; or 056-7775000. Thank you,” the Garda statement concluded.