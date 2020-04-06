Gardaí recover quad from wooded area in Laois

Members of An Garda Síochána have recovered what is believed to be a stole quad from a wooded area in Co. Laois over the weekend.

Taking to social media yesterday, Sunday, April 5, Gardaí based in the Laois-Offaly region said:

“On [Friday] April 3, Stradbally Gardaí located a Zongshen quad in a wooded area in Co. Laois which we believe to be stolen. We are currently looking to reunite it with its rightful owner.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions, a specific method of contact will be required from anyone who believes the quad to be theirs, the Garda post noted.

“Do not visit a Garda station to view the property. This will not be facilitated due to Covid-19.

Your name;

Your contact number;

Quad ID: (each photograph has a different ID e.g. DD80;

The serial number;

A photograph of your quad, if possible; and

Any distinguishing marks/features that only you would be aware of. If you believe it is yours, please email: [email protected] with the following information:

The Facebook post added that people should not get in touch over social media or in the comments section of the post.

Phone initiative launched for elderly

A phone call initiative that will allow people to phone older persons to check on their well-being during the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched by the Government.

Michael Ring, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, announced the new ‘befriending phone call’ initiative last week on Thursday, April 2, to support participants of the Seniors Alert Scheme.

The initiative will allow older people to receive a regular phone call to check on their well-being and needs during the Covid-19 emergency. The scheme will be operated in conjunction with the social inclusion body POBAL and the charity ALONE.