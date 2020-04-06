Largely settled conditions forecasted – at least until midweek

Met Éireann is forecasting largely settled conditions for the next few days – although slightly wetter conditions will take hold from Thursday.

Today, Monday, April 6, will be a bright, fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be mainly in the west and north this morning, and will extend eastwards to all areas this afternoon, dying out in the evening.

Highest temperatures today will be 10° to 13°, with moderate-to-fresh west-to-south-west breezes.

Tonight will be cold and dry, with clear spells, though some patches of mist or fog will develop. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 4°, with frost developing in many areas.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7, will be a bright day with good sunny spells in most areas. It will also be milder, with highest temperatures of 11° to 15°, with the coolest values in the west, and the warmest in north-east Leinster. Winds will be moderate-to-fresh, and southerly in direction.

Tuesday night will remain largely dry, with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 6°.

Wednesday. April 8, will be mild and mainly dry, with sunny spells over much of the country. It will be cloudier in western and northern parts of Connacht and Ulster, with perhaps some light rain or drizzle in coastal areas.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday will be 12° to 16° with light, variable breezes. It will be coolest in the north-west, and warmest in the midlands.

Thursday. April 9, will be quite warm, and dry over much of the country, with the best of the sunny spells in Leinster and Ulster. Showery rain will develop in the southwest and spread over Munster and Connacht later in the day and then over the rest of the country on Thursday night.

Highest temperatures will be 13° to 17° with light-to-moderate east-to-south-east breezes. There will be rain in all areas on Thursday night.

Friday, April 10, will be mostly cloudy, with rain or showers for much of the day. The rain will clear north-east in the evening or early nighttime. Highest temperatures on Friday will be 13° to 16° with light, south-east breezes, later becoming south-westerly.

Saturday, April 11, will be mostly cloudy, but with a fair amount of dry weather. There will be some patchy rain or light showers. It will be a bit cooler then preceding days, with highest values of 12° to 15°. Light-to-moderate breezes will be westerly in direction.

According to Met Éireann, the current indications for Sunday, April 12, suggest that it will be noticeably cooler and breezy, with rain or showers.