Arable April: Fine weather has month off to a good start

Arable April kicked off on AgriLand this week, in association with the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG), and the tillage industry has made a great start to the month of telling its story.

Readers emailed pictures and tagged their activities on social media. Some of AgriLand‘s favourites are included in the article below.

Readers will notice that most of the pictures were taken by the machinery operator when they stepped out of the tractor for a break. The remaining pictures were taken where a team were working and the operator of one machine took a picture of the other while staying safe.

The main job of the week across the country was sowing. Ploughs, drills and rollers were out in their droves.

James Rowan sent in the impressive shot below when he was ploughing outside Kinsale, Co. Cork.

The images in the gallery below were sent in by Denis Crowley from Crowley Farms in Mallow, Co. Cork. The team were spreading fertiliser on winter barley, as well as ploughing and sowing spring barley.

Darragh Cleary was preparing a seedbed for Planet spring barley in Co. Kildare in the shot below.

Seedtech tagged @AgrilandIreland and #ArableApril on Twitter to show us this video of spring oilseed rape seed being planted in Co. Tipperary.

Max Potterton sent in the image below. He was out rolling Husky spring oats on Thursday afternoon in Co. Meath.

Bobby Miller was sowing oats and tagged @GrowersGrain and @AgrilandIreland on Twitter for #ArableApril.

Clive Carter was rolling gluten-free spring oats being grown for Glanbia in Co. Laois.

Photo competition

Follow the Government and HSE guidelines

Of course, Government and Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines in regard to Covid-19 must always be followed.

Photos should only be taken by machinery operators, who are taking a break, or farmers and agronomists who spot a suitable shot in the course of their own work (whilst on their own). For information from the HSE on Covid-19 click here

Safety when snapping

As well as following the Government and HSE guidelines, farm safety should always be on people’s minds so pictures must be taken in a safe manner.

